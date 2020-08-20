Indian Hockey player Surender Kumar readmitted to hospital

VT is seen in several cases of COVID as complication while they are in recovery phase. Possibility of VT will increases with increase in strenuous physical exercise during recovery period.

Due to VT he has formed a blood clot in the right upper limb and has thus been admitted to hospital for the period of two to three days during which treatment and medication would be given for recovery from VT. SAI officials had a conference call with the treating doctor who has informed that the condition of Surender Kumar is stable and there is no cause for concern at present.

Other five players who had also tested positive for COVID 19 and are currently in quarantine have been advised not take up strenuous activities while in recovery.

Surender along with Manpreet Singh Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, Krishan B Pathak and Mandeep Singh were discharged from hospital on August 17 and are in quarantine at Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Bengaluru.

– Tapas Bhattacharya