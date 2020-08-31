Indian High Commission gifts books to 100 Universities and Colleges to mark Mujib Barsho in Bangladesh

According to a press release issued by the High Commission of India, the books have been written by acclaimed authors and historians.

The High Commission organised the online book gifting session as part of Mujib Barsho- the birth centenary year of Bangladesh’s founder president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Speaking as the keynote speaker during the online function, Deputy Minister of Education, government of Bangladesh Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury thanked the Indian High Commission for the initiative and reiterated the extraordinary strength and warmth of India Bangladesh relations.

High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das described Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the founder of modern Bangladesh and one of the most influential and courageous leaders of the 20th century. She said that Bangabandhu laid the foundation of India-Bangladesh relations.

Vice Chancellors of select universities from Bangladesh participated in the programme.

– Rajesh Jha/ Dhaka