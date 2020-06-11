Indian economy to grow at 9.5 pct in next fiscal, says Fitch Ratings

It has forecast a 5 percent contraction in the GDP in the ongoing financial year.

Fitch Ratings said after the global crisis, India’s GDP growth is likely to return to higher levels than ‘BBB’ category peers.

To support the economy, the Reserve Bank of India has eased monetary policy by cutting policy rates and providing liquidity through long-term repo operations.

Prudential requirements for banks have also been eased to free up liquidity for lending.

The government has announced stimulus measures amounting to 10 percent of GDP.