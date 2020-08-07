Indian Coast Guard saves lives of 14 fishermen at sea in Nagapattnam

An Indian Fishing Boast GN Sabari Vasan sailed from Tuticorin with 14 crew and was drifting at sea since 4th August due to machinery breakdown.

A merchant ship MV Gas Ionian passing by sighted the stranded vessel and relayed the information to Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Chennai.

Upon receipt of information, Indian Coast Guard Ship Shaurya in area was diverted to provide necessary assistance to the vessel.

The fishing vessel was towed by the Coast Guard Ship to the nearest fishing harbour, Nagapattinam for repairs.