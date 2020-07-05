Indian Coast Guard coordinated the rescue of six stranded fishermen

The vessel undertook the daunting rescue of six Sri Lankan fishermen in the morning of 05 Jul 20 amidst rough seas, in close coordination with the Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCC), Mumbai and Chennai.

The merchant vessel was on her way to Visakhapatnam when she sighted a capsized fishing boat with six survivors. The master transmitted the information to MRCC, Mumbai which was timely shared with MRCC, Chennai for further coordination.MRCC Chennai coordinated with the vessel for safe rescue of the survivors.

The six survivors are identified as natives of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka. They were reportedly stranded and adrift at sea, braving the vagaries of rough weather for four days. MRCC, Chennai further, coordinated with MRCC Colombo to verify the credentials and arranging for their safe return home.