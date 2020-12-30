Indian Coast Guard application for recruitment of 358 posts

The Indian Coast Guard has issued an advertisement for the recruitment of 358 posts of sailors. These recruits will be made for Sailor (General Duty), Sailor (Domestic Branch) and Mechanical. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website till 19 January 2021. After 19 January 2021, the wrongly filled form of any candidate will not be accepted.

Description of posts

Sailor (General Duty) 260

Sailor (domestic) 50

Mechanical 48

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed class X with 50% marks from a recognized board or institute. See official website for detailed eligibility information.

Age limit: 18 to 22 years age limit has been set from 01 April 2021. Candidates should have been born between 01 April 1999 to 31 March 2003. SC, ST candidates have been given a maximum age limit of five years and OBC three years.

Pay Scale: Selected candidates will be given a salary of Rs 21,700 per month as per Level-03 of 7th CPC.

Application fee: General will have to pay an application fee of Rs 250. While reserved category candidates will not have to pay any kind of fee.

How to apply: You can apply online through the Indian Coast Guard official website http://www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in/ from 05 January to 19 January 2020.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and physical fitness test. For detailed information in this regard, check the candidate official website.

