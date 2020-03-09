Indian Boxers Pooja, Vikas, Lovlina book berth for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Five Indian boxers, including the seasoned trio of Vikas Krishan in 69 kilogram, Pooja Rani in 75 kg and Satish Kumar in +91 kg category, on Sunday secured Tokyo Olympic berths by advancing to the semifinals of the Asian Qualifiers with mostly commanding victories in Amman, Jordan.

Satish, Rani, Krishan, Lovlina Borgohain in 69 kg and Ashish Kumar in 75 kg became the first set of Indian boxers to qualify for quadrennial showpiece scheduled in July-August this year.



While fourth-seeded Rani notched up a facile 5-0 win over Thailand’s Pornnipa Chutee, Krishan endured a difficult one against third-seeded Japanese Sewonrets Okazawa before prevailing in a unanimous verdict against the Asian silver-medallist.

Rani will next face the reigning world and Asian champion Li Qian of China, who has the top billing in the 75 kg category.