Indian Army rescues wildlife in West Kameng

The clouds appeared playing hide and seek with sun or sometimes resting in the laps of the lush green mountains. Meanwhile as the Indian Army units continued their rigorous training activities amidst these ranges, one of the routine area domination patrols of nearby located unit in Tenga noticed an animal been carried along with the flow of Jiding Kho river water currents.

Realizing that an animal was been drifted and getting drowned, an immediate rescue team was launched by the patrolling team. Maintaining and upholding the rich traditions and ethos of the Indian Army, the rescue team successfully evacuated the animal which was identified as an endangered species of barking deer.

It is aptly said that ‘Nothing Happens Without The Creators Will’. As the deer was given medical first aid in close liaison with forest department team, it was diagnosed that the deer was pregnant.

As the animal recovered from trauma, it was handed over to forest official Mr Millo Tasser, DFO, Shergaon Forest Division and later released in Eagle Nest Wildlife Sanctuary in West Kameng District. ‘I can’t describe or qualify the behavior as human trait. But, I think, if a situation or an emergency presents itself, this willingness to help other suffering beings may be inherent to the personnel of the Inđian Army’ said the DFO.

This actions by the Army not only makes you feel better, humane, compassionate towards others but also increase your admiration for the acts of kindness by the Indian Army towards our Nation’s wildlife.