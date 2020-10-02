Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Indian Army is Proud of its Secular Credentials

Indian Army is Proud of its Secular Credentials

Over the past few days, a state sponsored malicious social media disinformation campaign has been run by Pakistan against the Indian Army and in particular against Lt Gen Taranjit Singh, a senior officer posted in the Department of Military Affairs (DMA). Having failed consistently to incite religion-based disaffection within the country, Pakistan, in a desperate attempt, is now trying to create a divide within the Indian Army.

The Indian Army categorically rejects such malicious attempts to defame the institution.

The Indian Army is a secular organisation and all officers and soldiers serve the Nation with pride irrespective of their religion, caste, creed or gender.

