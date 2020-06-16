Indian Army confirms 20 soldiers killed in action in the stand off

The Indian Army said that the Indian soldiers and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan Valley, adding that the 17 soldiers who were critically injured in the clashes, have succumbed to their injuries.

Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15-16 June. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20.