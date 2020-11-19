Indian Army Celebrates 240th Corps of Engineers Day

Indian Army celebrated the 240th Corps of Engineers Day on 18 Nov 2020. In a solemn ceremony organized at ‘National War Memorial’, Lt Gen SK Shrivastava, Engineer-in-Chief along with other serving officers, JCOs and other ranks laid wreaths and paid homage to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The Corps of Engineers provides combat engineering support, develops infrastructure for armed forces and other defence organisations and maintains connectivity along our vast borders besides providing succour to populace during natural disasters. These tasks are executed through four pillars of the Corps – Combat Engineers, Military Engineer Service, Border Road Organisation and Military Survey.

The Corps of Engineers has three groups, i.e. Madras Sappers, Bengal Sappers and Bombay Sappers which were amalgamated into the Corps on 18 Nov 1932. Since its inception, history is replete with colossal exemplary contributions of the Corps of Engineers both in war and peace.