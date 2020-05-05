Indian-American nominated as US representative to IBRD

Pinto was nominated on Monday as US Alternate Executive Director of IBRD for a term of two years.



If confirmed by the Senate, Pinto would replace Erik Bethel, who has resigned from the post. Pinto currently serves as Counselor to the Under Secretary for International Affairs at the United States Department of the Treasury.



Pinto was Special Assistant and Associate Counsel to President George W Bush during private practice at two international law firms. Trump had announced his intent to nominate Pinto for this position on April 9.

He also held senior leadership roles in the United States Congress, including Chief Investigative Counsel and Policy Director to the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation in the Senate, Chief Counsel for Investigations to the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in the House of Representatives, and Special Counsel to the Committee on the Judiciary in the Senate.

