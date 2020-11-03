Indian-American electorate likely to make considerable difference in US Presidential polls

Indian diaspora in America is a four million strong community. Both the Republicans and Democrats have been making all out efforts to woo the Indian Americans ahead of the elections.



The Howdy Modi event last year was attended by 50 thousand Indian Americans at Houston’s NRG Stadium where US President Donald Trump joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi in addressing the diaspora. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris is the Democratic Party’s nominee for the Vice-Presidential post. She was born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father.



Ms Harris has attempted to strike a chord with both the African-American and Indian-American voters ahead of the elections. Both Republican and Democratic party are leaving no stone unturned in reaching out to the Indian American community.



Indian Americans are the second-largest immigrant group in the US after Mexicans. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google CEO Sunder Pichai, former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi are some of the notable Indian Americans.



