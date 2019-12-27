Indian Air Force bid adieu to its swing wing fighter aircraft Mig-27

The swing-wing fighter has been the backbone of ground-attack fleet of the Air Force for several decades and the IAF gave a farewell to its squadron of seven aircraft from Jodhpur Air Base.

The MiG-27 ground strike aircraft, named ‘Bahadur’ in India, has had an impeccable track record in its more than three decades of glorious service to the nation.

The upgraded variant of this last swing-wing fleet has been the pride of Indian Air Forces strike fleet since 2006.

Procured in the 1980s from the then Soviet Union, the fighter jet has proved its worth in various operations, including Kargil, and earned rich accolades in numerous international exercises held in India.

The fleet also took active part in Op-Parakram. The upgraded version, because of its survivability has also participated in numerous national and international exercises.

