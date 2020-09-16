Indian Agricultural Research Institute in Assam

The foundation stone for setting-up of ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Assam was laid by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on 26th May, 2017. Out of total 587 acres total land, 45 acres area is developed for academic-cum-residential campus, the status of which is as under:

Civil works on 45 acres boundary wall and prefabricated building has been done. Construction of the Academic-cum-Administrative building, roads and site development was started in February 2020. Guest house work has been approved. Fifty-nine posts of scientists have been redeployed and four scientists have been posted. Since 2015-16 academic session, students of IARI-Assam are getting admitted regularly at IARI, New Delhi for M.Sc. degree each year. Till now, total 55 M.Sc. students have been admitted of which 28 students have been awarded M.Sc. degree and 23 are on rolls. Field research work relevant to the North Eastern region in general and to Assam in particular is carried out by the students in the region itself. All efforts are made to start the academic session of 2020-21 at IARI, Gogamukh itself. The current pandemic has adversely affected the work progress to a great deal and shifting of the students to Gogamukh depends upon the situation of pandemic in months to come.

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in Lok Sabha today.