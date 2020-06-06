IndiaFightsCorona: Recovery rate stands at 48.27%

On Friday, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, 9,851 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 2, 26, 770 in the country. This is the highest spike in new cases in one day since the outbreak of the corona pandemic in India.

During the last 24 hours, 273 deaths have been registered taking the nationwide toll to six thousand 348. The fatality rate is 2.80 per cent.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 1, 43, 661 samples of corona virus were tested in the last 24 hours. With this, the figure of total number of tests reached 43, 86,379 in the country.

ICMR is continuously scaling up its testing facilities for Covid-19 by giving approval to government and private laboratories.

As of now, total 724 laboratories across India have been given approval to conduct the test for Covid-19 including 507 government laboratories and 217 private laboratory chains.

