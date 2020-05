During the last twenty four hours, 3,414 people have recovered and 7,466 fresh cases of Covid-19 have been reported.

This is the highest spike in fresh cases since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in India.

With this, the total number of affected people has risen to 1,65,799.

Health Ministry said, 175 deaths have been registered in last 24 hours taking the nationwide covid death toll to 4,706.

The number of cases under active medical supervision is reported to be 89,987.