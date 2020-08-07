#IndiaFightsCorona: Recovery rate climbs to a new high of nearly 68%

While the former is at a record high of 68%, the latter has touched a new low of 2.05%, thus ensuring low mortality among COVID-19 patients.

These two in tandem have enabled a higher and rising difference (more than 7.7 lakhs) between the number of recovered patients and active cases in India.

The total recoveries have jumped to 13,78,105 with recovery of 49,769 patients in the last 24 hours.

Ramped up hospital infrastructure and emphasis on efficient treatment of hospitalized patients through the Standard of Care incorporated in the Clinical Treatment Protocol issued by the Centre, have effectively ensured improvement in the recovery rate. The average daily recovered cases (7 day moving average) have increased from around 26000 cases to 44000 cases in the last 2 weeks.

Sustained efforts by the Centre and State/UT governments through focused & coordinated containment, widespread testing combined with supervised isolation and effective treatment have together ensured the decline in the percentage of active cases and rise of the percentage recovered cases.

There has been significant and sustained increase in the number of daily new recovered cases too.

