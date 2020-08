#IndiaFightsCorona: Over 10 lakh tests conducted in the last 24 hours

In a tweet, the Health Ministry said, during the last 24 hours, more than 10 lakh people were tested.

The Ministry also said, early identification through testing, prompt and effective treatment through supervised home isolation and quality medical care and innovative graded policy measures have resulted in almost 100 per cent increase in recovered cases in the last 21 days.