IndiaFightsCorona: Largest evacuation to bring back stranded Indians begins tomorrow

Addressing a digital press conference in New Delhi, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said, the flights will be operated from Thursday till 13th of this month.

Puri said, the 64 flights include, UAE – 10 flights, Qatar – 2, Saudi Arabia – 5, UK – 7, Singapore – 5, United States – 7, Philippines – 5, Bangladesh – 7, Bahrain – 2, Malaysia – 7, Kuwait – 5 and Oman – 2 flights.

Out of the total, 15 flights will bring back people to Kerala followed by eleven flights to Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

Seven flights will be flying back people to Maharashtra and Telangana whereas five flights are slated for Gujarat.

Maximum number of flights in the first week of repatriation will bring back citizens from the Gulf countries.

Meanwhile, Indian Navy has confirmed that 3 of its ships are on the mission to get back stranded citizens from Maldives and UAE. INS Jalashwa and INS Magar will get back Indians from the Maldives while INS Shardul has been diverted to Dubai to get back the expatriates from the West Asian countries.

Government has prepared a detailed roadmap to repatriate over 14,800 stranded Indian citizens from abroad in light of the Corona Virus Pandemic.

Government has clarified that only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel and strict adherence to the Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for the complete process has to be followed by the carriers.

State Governments have been advised to make arrangements, including for testing, quarantine and onward movement of the citizens upon their return.