IndiaFightsCorona: Health ministry issues advisory on social stigma

The advisory stated that public health emergencies during outbreak of communicable diseases may cause fear and anxiety leading to prejudices and social stigma against people and communities. Such behavior may culminate into increased hostility, chaos and unnecessary social disruptions.

This advisory came in the wake of reported cases wherein corona patients, frontline workers like doctors and nurses, certain communities and areas faced discrimination due to fear and misinformation about coronavirus.

The health ministry has urged on the need to counter such prejudices and advised that through social distancing and personal hygine, this disease can be eliminated.

It has been advised to the people to follow certain steps to end the social stigma associated with novel coronavirus.

Healthcare professionals and sanitary workers who are providing their services in this difficult situation, deserve people’s support and appreciation.

Do not target healthcare professionals, sanitary workers and police.

Names or identity of affected person and their locality should not be shared on social media.

Do not label any community or area for spread of coronavirus. Avoid spreading fear and panic.