IndiaFightsCorona: FM announces Rs. 1.7 lakh cr PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana

The economic relief package is of Rs 1.7 lakh crore.

Under it:

– ‘Additional’ 5 kg wheat/rice and 1 kg of pulses to be given to poor for free for next 3 months to 80 crore poor

– Rs 50 lakh insurance per health care worker as a medical insurance cover for them for 3 months

– Old age, Divyang, pensioners: 3 crore people covered, one-time amount of additional Rs 1,000 in two installments through DBT (hence no middlemen) over 3 months to be given

– 20 crore Jan Dhan Women account holders covered: Ex-gratia amount of Rs 500 per month for the next three months