IndiaFightsCorona: Daily recoveries continuously exceed daily COVID19 cases

The country has also seen less than 50,000 daily new cases being registered continuously for the past ten days

While this signifies the wide adoption of COVID appropriate behaviour among the population, it also assumes significance in view of the high number of daily cases being continuously reported in many countries in Europe and the Americas.

The trend of new daily recoveries exceeding the daily new cases continues with 40,791 cases recovering in the last 24 hours against just 29,163 newly detected cases.The Government continues to maintain a high level of countrywide testing. Total tests stand at 12,65,42,907 today. This has led to bringing down the cumulative positivity to 7.01%.

The Active Caseload which has now stands at 4,53,401 comprises just 5.11% of all cumulative cases.

The total recovered cases stand at 82,90,370. With this, the Recovery Rate has improved to 93.42% today.

72.87% of the recovered cases reported in the last 24 hours are from ten States/UTs.

Kerala saw the greatest number of recoveries as 6,567 confirmed cases tested negative. West Bengal registered 4,376 daily recoveries while Delhi reported another 3,560 of them.

75.14%of the new cases have been reported from ten states/UTs

Delhi which saw a surge in new cases over the last few days reported only 3,797 new cases yesterday, followed by West Bengal which reported 3,012 new cases. Kerala recorded 2,710 new cases.

78.40% of the 449 new deaths are concentrated in ten States/UTs.

More than a fifth, 22.76% of new fatalities reported are from Delhi which reported 99 deaths. Maharashtra reported 60 fatalities, followed by West Bengal (53).