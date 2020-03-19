IndiaFightsCorona: 826 samples tested so far at ICMR test negative

1,000 samples were collected and till now, among the 826 samples tested, none of them is positive.

This indicates that till now community transmission of COVID-19 in India has been ruled out on the basis of the tested samples.

“There is no evidence of community transmission of #COVID19 as testing of 826 random samples turned out -ve. A total of 1,000 samples were collected. There is no evidence of community transmission as per these results. Further scale-up is in progress,” DG ICMR tweeted on Thursday.