India,China holding 19th meeting of the WMCC of India-China Border Affairs

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin confirmed this to media in Beijing. He said that Main topics discussed are implementation of 5 point consensus reached in Moscow by two Foreign Ministers, to resolve outstanding issues on ground and to ease the situation along the border.

Indian side is led by Joint secretary in East Asia Division, Navin Srivastava and Chinese side is led by Director General for Boundary and Ocean Affairs.

The meeting comes as promised in the consensus reached in Moscow between both the foreign ministers and as mentioned in the joint statement released after 7th corps commander level talks between two countries last week amid ongoing border standoff.

Experts says that it’s a good sign that both the countries are continuing their talks despite their hardened stance with respect to their perception of LAC.

In a surprising development, China yesterday made public its 1959 perception about LAC which India strongly rejected mentioning that both the sides are carrying out talks based on various agreements reached in 1993,1995,2003 and 2005.

Experts also opine that mention of 1959 LAC by china is violation of the existing agreements between both the countries.

Anshuman Mishra/Beijing/30-09-2029