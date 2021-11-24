Indiabulls Real Estate zooms on raising Rs 75 crore through NCDs

Indiabulls Real Estate is currently trading at Rs. 178.70, up by 4.60 points or 2.64% from its previous closing of Rs. 174.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 176.25 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 181.55 and Rs. 174.75 respectively. So far 824690 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 195.90 on 09-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 59.15 on 25-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 181.65 and Rs. 159.40 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 8193.04 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 6.15%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 23.09% and 70.76% respectively.

Indiabulls Real Estate has raised Rs 75 crore through Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on Private Placement basis on November 23, 2021 at coupon rate 10.50% p.a. The said NCDs maturity date will be November 23, 2022.

Indiabulls Real Estate is India’s third largest real estate company, with its focus on construction and development of residential, commercial and SEZ projects across major Indian metros.