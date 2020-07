India will not allow Chinese companies to participate in highway projects: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said government will ensure that Chinese companies are not be entertained in various sectors like MSMEs.

He said this is a step towards making India self reliant.

The Minister said permission for road construction will not be given to joint ventures that have Chinese partners.

He also said that a policy will be out soon banning Chinese firms and relaxing norms for Indian companies to expand their eligibility criteria for participation in highway projects.