India will definitely achieve target of 5 trillion: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reassured Investors & Business Community about their long-term bets on the Indian Economy. PM Modi assured Industry representatives that Indian economy will emerge stronger. Addressing the 100th AGM of the Industry body Assocham PM Modi with the help of statistics explained how the economy was headed down the path of disaster during earlier government’s regime but NDA government turned it around with discipline and positivity.

Prime Minister Modi urged the Corporate Sector to come forward for investment. PM said that Country has a solid foundation and can achieve its target to be US $5 trillion economy.

Addressing the Corporate Leaders Prime Minister said that government has taken several steps to boost the economy. India is among the top 10 nations which have in last three years made the maximum improvement in ease of doing business ranking.

Hard selling his administration’s pro-business approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said work is going on to decriminalise more provisions of the Companies Act. PM Modi highlighted that the recent cut in corporate tax has brought rates to all-time low for businesses. Various other cabinet ministers of the NDA government also addressed the Assocham’s event and highlighted the reforms undertaken in last 5 years.

Prime Minister said that the Government would invest 100 Lakh Crore Rupees in the infrastructural sector and another 25 Lakh Crore Rupees in the Rural Sector to boost economy and With this all round positivity the economy is propelling towards a 5 Trillion Dollar target.