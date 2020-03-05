India well-prepared to contain Covid-19: Govt 

Briefing both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on coronavirus outbreak and how it has impacted India, Union minister Harsh Vardhan said the situation is being monitored by the ministry and the PM on a daily basis.

The minister also said that India is in touch with Iran on possible evacuation of Indian pilgrims and students stuck in the coronavirus-hit nation.

And giving an Update for Indians stranded in Iran and for their families, external Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that “Our medical team for screening arrives in Iran today. Hope to establish first clinic at Qom by this evening. Screening process will start immediately thereafter. Working on logistics of return with Iranian authorities.”

