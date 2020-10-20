India, Vietnam Business Forum held virtually | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary (East), External Affairs Ministry, Riva Ganguly Das reaffirmed the growing bilateral trade and investment ties between India and Vietnam. She said, trade between India and Vietnam has grown steadily and presently stands at 12.34 billion dollars in 2019-20.

Export basket from India to Vietnam includes bovine meat, fishery products, corn, steel, pharmaceuticals, cotton, machinery while imports from Vietnam include mobile phones, electrical machinery and equipment, computers, electronic hardware, natural rubber, chemicals, and coffee.

