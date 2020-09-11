India-US hold 2+2 intersessional meeting

The virtual meeting discussed issues such as combating COVID-19, counter terrorism, India’s membership on the UN Security Council, efforts to counteract recent destabilizing actions in South Asia, and the broader Indo-Pacific region. Both sides also agreed to further strengthen consultation through United States-India-Australia-Japan Quadrilateral consultations.

The Indian delegation was led jointly by Vani Rao, Joint Secretary (Americas) in the Ministry of External Affairs, and Somnath Ghosh, Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) in the Ministry of Defence. The U.S. delegation was led jointly by Dean Thompson, Senior Bureau Official, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs in the U.S. Department of State, and David Helvey, Acting Assistant Secretary for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs in the U.S. Department of Defense.

Both sides reviewed the progress and developments in bilateral ties in defence, security, and foreign policy areas since the last 2+2 Ministerial meeting held on 18 December 2019 in Washington D.C. The United States also underscored the importance of India’s status as a Major Defense Partner, growing military-to-military cooperation, and other defense priorities.

The Intersessional meeting mechanism was set up pursuant to the 2+2 Ministerial. India and the US are expected to hold 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue later this year.

-Abhishek Jha