India-United States ask Pakistan to act against terrorism

India and the United States of America has issued a joint statement on Thursday after 2+2 meeting in Washington.



Condemning terrorism in all its forms, the Ministers has called for concerted action against all terrorist networks, including al-Qa’ida, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar e-Tayyiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Haqqani Network, Hizb-ul Mujahideen, TTP and D-Company.

The Ministers called on Pakistan to take immediate, sustained and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorism against other countries in any manner, and to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of cross-border terrorist attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot.

India have appreciated U.S. support at the United Nations for terrorist designations, including of JeM leader Masood Azhar, and the United States welcomed changes in Indian law that will facilitate further cooperation on terrorism designations.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the meeting was very productive and both the Defence Minister & External Affairs Minister had a bilateral meeting with their counterparts before the 2+2 Ministerial meeting.

The ministers also called on US President Donald Trump and resolved to work together to strengthen India-US strategic global partnership.

