India, U.S sign five agreements including 'Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement' | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

A joint statement issued towards the end of the talks said India and the U.S would cooperate on infrastructure development in the Indo-Pacific and parner with like-minded countries in the ASEAN and beyond for a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific..

The U.S reiterated its support for India’s quest for a permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council..

India reiterated the importance of peace, stability and prosperity for all countries in the indo pacific region

India and the U.S agreed to ramp up their security ties and boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, amidst China’s growing belligerence and expansionist designs.. India-U.S collaboration in defence production and counter-terrorism figured in the talks..

Besides the BECA, four other pacts were signed on the occasion..

Earlier in the day, Pompeo and Esper laid wreaths at the National War Memorial. They called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held talks with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. Pompeo will visit Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia on his Asia tour.

