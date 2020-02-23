India trails New Zealand by 39 runs in their second innings in first Cricket test at Wellington

Ajinkya Rahane on 25 and Hanuma Vihari on 15 were at the crease when stumps were drawn. Indian top-order batsmen found Trent Boult’s high-quality swing bowling too hot to handle who claimed 3 wickets for 27 in 16 overs today.

Mayank Agarwal was the highest scorer with 58 runs. Prithvi Shaw made 14, Cheteshwar Pujara 11 and skipper Virat Kohli 19.

New Zealand were earlier bowled out for 348 in their first innings in reply to India’s 165. Resuming at the overnight score of 216 for 5, New Zealand added 132 runs in the morning session.

Skipper Kane Williamson top-scored for New Zealand with 89.

Ishant Sharma was the star performer with the ball for India with figures of five for 68, while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin scalped three wickets.