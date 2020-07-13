India today hands over outdoor fitness equipment for 61 islands across Maldives 

Speaking at the programme, he said the installation of equipments would involve participation of all 61 island councils and further strengthen the idea of decentralization and a cherished ideal for President Ibrahim Solih’s government.

The high commissioner said India is happy to partner with Maldives authorities to realize this project. There are several important projects being implemented under this grant assistance and the Fehendhoo-Goidhoo student ferry was formally handed over last week.

Several other projects are lined up for inauguration over the coming days. High commission said the small grant projects reflect the true nature of the development partnership between India and the Maldives. The projects being undertaken under this grant are not only tailored to the requirements of the local communities but are also steered by them through the participation of local councils.