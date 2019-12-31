India to take part in 2022 Commonwealth Games

The Indian Olympic Association withdrew its plan to boycott the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham over the exclusion of the shooting event while announcing that the country will bid to host either the 2026 or the 2030 edition of the Games. The country’s apex body for Olympic sports will next approach the government for the necessary clearances to host the multi-sport event. The country hosted the 2010 edition in Delhi. This was decided during the IOA’s Annual general Meeting in the national Capital.

The IOA also approved the National Rifle Association of India’s (NRAI) proposal to host a separate Commonwealth shooting championship before the main Games in Birmingham, hoping to make up for the sport’s withdrawal from the roster of the 2022 edition.

The IOA will soon forward NRAI’s proposal to the Commonwealth Games Federation for its approval, which will then go to CGF’s executive committee.

