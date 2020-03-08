India to take on Australia in Women’s T20 World Cup final

Amid the glitz and glory, India and the defending champions Australia kicked off the seventh edition of the tournament in Sydney.

14 days later, the two teams gear up to face each other at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, this time for the coveted trophy.

It will be a golden opportunity for India to win their maiden ICC T20 trophy, on the other hand, four-time winner Australia will be looking to add another feather to their crammed hat.

A rampaging run in the group stage and a persistent Sydney rain helped India reach their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup final.

India had their semifinal tie against England but as rain refused to relent, match officials were forced to call off the game and the Women in Blue, by virtue of ICC’s guidelines, reached the final.

Australia, on the other hand, defeated South Africa by five runs in the rain-marred second semifinal on the same day and at the same venue.

India will now be aiming for their maiden ICC trophy, let alone T20 World Cup title. This will be their third finale appearance at any ICC event after making it to the summit clash of the 50-over World Cup in 2005 and 2017.

For Australia, a six-time finalist in World T20 and four-time winners, they will be looking to add another feather to their crammed hat.

Australia enjoy an overwhelming record against India, winning about 68 per cent of the T20I matches the two have played.

However, either side share wins and defeats in the four matches they played in 2020.

And India have won their last two matches against Australia in World T20 – a 17-run win in 2020 and a 48-run win in Providence – both in group stages.

Overall, India have a 2-2 record against the Aussies in the tournament history.

Australia’s batting though have given them the edge. Opener Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney are both amongst the runs.

Captain Meg Lanning is also amongst the top-10 run scorers in the series. Pacer Megan Schutt is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

India, on the other hand have counted mostly on ShafaliVerma. In fact, Shafali is the only Indian batter to have scored over 100 runs in this edition of T20 World Cup.

Bowling has been India’s core strength throughout this tournament with Poonam leading the charts with her tally of nine wickets.

Four of India’s bowlers have more than five wickets in this tournament – 7 for Shikha Pandey and five each for RajeshwariGayakwad and Radha Yadav.

Not to forget, India managed to take all 10-wickets in a match once in this tournament which was against the hosts in the opener.

On the other hand, Australia have only two bowlers with more than five wickets Schutt and Jess Jonassen.

Playing in the daunting cauldron in Melbourne may not faze the Aussies but this Indian side has very little to lose. But the first-time finallists will need a little more than bravado to create history.

PM MODI EXTENDS BEST WISHES TO WOMEN CRICKET TEAMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended best wishes to women cricket teams of both India and Australia for the T20 finals. In a tweet he said “It doesn’t get bigger than the India vs Australia Final in Women’s @T20WorldCup.

Best wishes to both @BCCIWomen and @AusWomenCricket and greetings on Women’s Day.

May the best team win. Like the Blue Mountains, MCG will also be Blue!”