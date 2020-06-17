India to send Tri-Service contingent to participate in 75th Victory Day Parade of WW II in Moscow

Defence Minister of Russia has invited an Indian contingent to take part in the Victory Day Parade scheduled to be held on June 24, 2020 in Moscow.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has agreed to send a 75-member Tri-Service contingent to participate in the parade, where contingents of other countries are also expected to participate.

The participation in the parade will be a mark of tribute and solidarity with the people of Russia at a time when they remember their heroes of the Great Patriotic War.