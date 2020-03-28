India to participate in WHO solidarity trial for developing potential drugs for COVID-19

Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases in Indian Council of Medical Research said, earlier India did not do so because the numbers were so small that contribution would have looked minuscule.

Briefing reporters yesterday, he said, effort is being made to develop individual diagnostics at the same time.

Gangakhedkar also informed that India has indicated willingness to go for vaccine trials for country’s population.

Currently there are around 30 groups which are working on developing vaccines of which 5 are already going for animal toxicity studies.

WHO’s Solidarity trial is expected to witness participation from many countries including Thailand, Argentina, Canada, France, Iran, and Spain.

The trial will not only test different drugs but will also compare their effectiveness.