India to operate 64 special flights to bring back 14,800 nationals from 12 countries

Indians stranded in UAE, United States, UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Philipines, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain , Oman and Bangladesh will be brought back to the country in a phased manner.



The repatriation beginning from Thursday will be carried out through sixty four flights in the first week. Out of the total, fifteen flights will bring back people to Kerala followed by eleven flights to Tamil Nadu and Delhi. Seven flights will be flying back people to Maharashtra and Telangana whereas five flights are slated for Gujarat.



Maximum number of flights in the first week of repatriation will bring back citizens from the Gulf countries. Meanwhile, Navy has confirmed that three of its ships are on the mission to get back stranded citizens from Maldives and UAE.



INS Jalashwa and INS Magar will get back Indians from the Maldives while INS Shardul has been diverted to Dubai to get back the expatriates from the West Asian countries.



Government has clarified that only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel and strict adherence to the Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for the complete process has to be followed by the carriers.



State Governments have been advised to make arrangements, including for testing, quarantine and onward movement of the citizens upon their return.

