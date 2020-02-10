India to host UN Conference on Migratory Species

The 13th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals will be held in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar from 15th to 22nd February

PM NarendraModi will inaugurate the convention on February 17, marking India’s commitment to tackle loss of biodiversity and protection of vulnerable species. In this COP, India is proposing two species for inclusion in the CMS Appendix and for concerted action.

The two species are Asiatic Elephant and Great Indian Bustard and they will be discussed in the CMS COP 13.

India is home to several migratory species of wildlife including snow leopard, amur falcons, bar headed Geese, black necked cranes, marine turtles, humpbacked whales and has signed non legally binding MOU on the conservation and management of Siberian Cranes, Marine Turtles, and Raptors.

Different countries have submitted their proposals to a UN body which will decide on a range of issues affecting migratory species.

Convention on Conservation of Migratory Species listing makes member countries responsible to work towards protecting these animals/birds, conserving their habitats and controlling other factors that might endanger them.

Currently, 173 species from across the globe are listed in CMS Appendix I, which deals with migratory species threatened with extinction.

Around 130 countries will take part in COP13.

1800 people have already registered and among them 600 will come from oversees.

A global assessment report of an intergovernmental body on biodiversity had in May last year flagged how one million species both plant and animal, including migratory species listed under CMS, are at risk of extinction

Total estimated number of animal and plant species on earth stand at 8 million.

Estimated 5.9 million out of this are terrestrial species while remaining 2.1 million are aquatic and amphibian species.