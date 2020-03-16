India to fund NPR 107 million for construction of three school buildings in Nepal

The Embassy of India and Nepal’s Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with Mahakali Municipality, Darchula and Mukhiyapatti Musharniya Rural Municipality, Dhanusha in Kathmandu on Monday for the construction of two new school buildings. These school will be built under the India-Nepal Development Partnership programme at a total estimated cost of NPR 73.96 million. The new infrastructure will be used by Shree Malikarjun Higher Secondary School at Dhap in Darchula district and Baidyanath Devnarayan Public Higher Secondary School at Tulsiyahi in Dhanusha district.

The Government of India will provide funds while construction work, including call for tender, award of work and day to day supervision, will be by Mahakali Municipality, Dharchula and Mukhiyapatti Musharniya Rural Municipality, Dhanusha. The projects will be monitored at the federal level by the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration of Nepal and Embassy of India.

The Government of India has also committed an amount of NPR 33.05 million for the construction of new school building for Shivbhari School, Mahrajgunj Municipality in Kapilvastu district. The Embassy of India handed over a cheque of NPR 8.26 million as the first installment to of its total commitment to District Coordination Committee Kapilvastu.

The Government of India is happy to be associated with these projects which complement the efforts of the Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education.