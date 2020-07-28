India tests more than 5 lakh per day for the 2nd day in a row

This is the outcome of the combined and focused efforts of Union and State/UT Governments on aggressive testing as the first important step in the early detection and isolation of COVID-19 positive cases.

On 26th July, India tested a total of 5,15,000 samples and on 27th July, a total of 5,28,000 samples were tested.

The graded and evolving response resulted in a testing strategy that steadily widened the testing network in the country, and the cumulative testing as on date has crossed 1.73 crore. The Tests Per Million has further improved to 12,562.

The testing capacity of India has received another boost with the induction of three high throughput testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata that were inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister on Monday.

The testing lab network in the country is continuously strengthened with 1310 labs in the country; 905 labs in the government sector and 405 private labs.