India tests highest ever single day tests at 7,33,449

Union Health Ministry said, the country’s Test, Track and Treat strategy has achieved another peak with 18,852 test per million(TPM).

The graded and evolving response has resulted in a testing strategy that steadily widened the testing net in the country. 

To keep up with this strategy, the testing lab network in the country is continuously strengthened which as on today consists of 1421 labs in the country; 944 labs in the government sector and 477 private labs.  

These include:

•           Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 724 (Govt: 431 + Private: 293)

•           TrueNat based testing labs: 584 (Govt: 481 + Private: 103)

•           CBNAAT based testing labs: 113 (Govt: 32 + Private: 81)
 

