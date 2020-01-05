India takes on Sri Lanka in the 1st T20 of the 3-match series today

Team India will aim to start the new year 2020 on a high when they host Sri Lanka for the first T20 International of the three-match series in Guwahati.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and opener Shikhar Dhawan will be under spotlight as both cricketers return to the fold from their respective injuries.

As far as testing goes, the series will be especially crucial for Jasprit Bumrah and Angelo Mathews, both of whom are returning after a hiatus.

While the experienced Mathews had been axed from the Sri Lankan T20I side after a string of poor performances in mid-2018, India fast bowler Bumrah is set to return from a back injury he suffered in August last year.

Sri Lanka have lost their last five T20Is in India, but if their newbies stand up to pressure – like they did in Pakistan – they can spring a surprise on India.