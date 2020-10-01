India sustains steady trend of dipping %Active Cases

India continues to report a trend of steadily declining active cases as a percentage of the total positive cases. Presently the active cases for only 15.11% of the total positive cases of the country, standing at 9,40,441.

From 33.32 % on 1st August to 15.11% on 30th September, the active cases have less than halved in two months.

The continuous upward trajectory of India’s Recovery Rate has touched 83.33% today. 86,428 have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.

The total recovered cases stand at 51,87,825 . The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases has crossed 42 lakh (42,47,384). With increasing number of recoveries, this gap is continuously widening.

With the decreasing active caseload in the country, the active patients are sustained below 10 lakhs since 22nd September.

More than 76% of the Active Cases are concentrated in 10 States viz. Maharashtra, Karnataka , Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Maharashtra contributes maximum with more than 2,60,000 active cases.

Following the TEST, TRACK, TRACE, TREAT, TECHNOLOGY strategy, States and UTs are registering speedy recoveries.

14 States & UTs have less than 5,000 active cases.

10 States/UTs contribute 78% of the total recovered Cases. Maharashtra leads the tally with more than 10,00,000 recoveries followed by Andhra Pradesh with more than 6,00,000 cases.

80,472 new confirmed cases were recorded in last 24 hours.

76% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra has contributed the maximum to the new cases with nearly 15,000 cases followed by Karnataka with more than 10,000 cases.

1,179 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Of these, nearly 85% are concentrated in ten State/UTs of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

More than 36% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (430 deaths).