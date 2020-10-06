Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / India successfully tests Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo

India successfully tests Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo

Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO said, all the mission objectives including missile flight upto the range and altitude, separation of the nose cone, release of Torpedo and deployment of Velocity Reduction Mechanism (VRM) have been met perfectly.

SMART is a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine Torpedo System for Anti-Submarine Warfare or ASW operations far beyond Torpedo range.The launch and demonstration are significant in establishing Anti-Submarine warfare capabilities.

A number of DRDO laboratories including DRDL, RCI Hyderabad, ADRDE Agra, NSTL Visakhapatnam have developed the technologies required for SMART.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO Scientists and other stake holders for the important feat.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and  Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy, said that SMART is a game changer technology demonstration in the Anti-Submarine Warfare.

