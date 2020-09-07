India successfully flight tests indigenously-developed HSTDV

The HSTDV, based on hypersonic propulsion technologies, has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated DRDO for successful flight of the Hypersonic Test Demonstration Vehicle today.

In a tweet, Mr Modi said, the scramjet engine developed by DRDO scientists helped the flight achieve a speed 6 times the speed of sound.

He said, very few countries have such capability today.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO over the successful test flight of the HSTDV, calling it a “landmark achievement”.