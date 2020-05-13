India strongly condemns terror attacks against civilians in Afghanistan

The attacks took place at the Dasht-e-Barchi hospital maternity ward, funeral in Nangarhar province and the Army check post in Laghman province. In a statement, External Affairs Ministry said that such reprehensible attacks, including on mothers, new born children, nurses and mourning families are appalling and constitute crimes against humanity.



India has extended condolences to the families of the deceased and wished for speedy recovery to those injured. New Delhi said the perpetrators of such heinous acts and their sponsors and supporters should be held accountable and brought to justice. They should be forced to eradicate safe havens and sanctuaries that have abetted terrorism in the region for decades.



India expressed solidarity with the people, government and security forces of Afghanistan in their efforts to bring peace and stability to the nation. Saying that the month of Ramzan should be a period of fasting, prayer and reflection, India has called for immediate cessation of terrorist violence and cooperation to deal with the humanitarian situation arising from the spread of coronavirus in Afghanistan.

