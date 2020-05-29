India, Sri Lanka reaffirms commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations

India and Sri Lanka have reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations exploring new avenues of cooperation.

During his meeting with new Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay in Colombo today, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa stressed the need to expedite the implementation of already agreed joint projects for the benefit of both countries.

Areas such as tertiary education, tourism, information and communication technology, agriculture and agri-based products were mentioned for enhancing bilateral cooperation.

It was agreed to accelerate India’s participation in Sri Lanka’s post COVID economic recovery building on the areas identified as mutual priorities in the telephonic conversation between Sri Lankan President and PM Modi last Saturday.

Baglay noted that Indian companies are ready to invest in the priority sectors identified by Government of Sri Lanka.

President Rajapaksa pointed out the need to develop people to people relations in addition to economic and trade cooperation.

Both sides further noted that the shared heritage of Buddhism and the civilizational links between India and Sri Lanka provide a robust platform for bringing the two peoples even closer.

The Indian High Commissioner said that India is ready to provide more opportunities for Sri Lankan scholars to study in India in their chosen fields.